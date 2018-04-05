Bellingham comic book, board game producer assembles new executive team

by ehamann

Filed on 05. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Space Goat Productions has announced the promotion and addition of people to its executive team. The changes were needed to handle the company’s growth and expansion into new markets.

Founder Shon C. Bury will remain as CEO and publisher. He will continue to oversee daily operations, financials and growth.

Keith Champagne will join the team as editor-in-chief. Champagne is a comic industry veteran known for his work at DC Comics on titles including Green Lantern and Superman.

Steve May will take the title of vice president of sales and marketing. The new title better describes the duties he has been overseeing since joining the company as director of business development in fall of 2017.

Jacob Bascle has been promoted to production manager.

These announcements follow the announcement of the hiring of Michael Murphey as lead game designer.

Space Goat Productions has founded in Bellingham in 2006. It has produced art with brands including Marvel Comics and DC Entertainment. Its new tabletop division Space Goat Play, launched with the Evil Dead 2, Terminator and The Howling board games.