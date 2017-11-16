Bellingham comic publisher crowdfunds new project

by ehamann

Filed on 16. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Last month Space Goat Productions launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund its latest product, a set of deluxe, oversized books based on the film Evil Dead 2, in celebration of the cult horror movie’s 30th anniversary.

The books are ready to send to the printer, and money from the crowdfunding campaign will be used for manufacturing. The campaign reached its $20,000 goal quickly, and as of Nov. 5 had been 150 percent funded. Upon funding, the company released new perks, including replicas of props used in the movie. Visit the campaign page at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/evildead2/30th-anniversary-evil-dead-2-comic-book-omnibus-an

Space Goat Productions is based in Bellingham and has a comic book and tabletop game division.