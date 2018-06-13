Bellingham consulting company makes new hire, celebrates anniversary

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Kulshan Services LLC hired Candace A. Jacobs as a senior consultant. Most recently, Jacobs served as assistant director at the Washington State Department of Agriculture. She’s spent a career working for Chobani, Starbucks, Niagara Bottling Company, Campbell Soup Company and Coca-Cola in quality assurance and environmental affairs.

Last month the company also celebrated its seventh year in business.

Kulshan Services is a locally-owned consultancy located at 1015 Girard St., Bellingham. It specializes in planning, community engagement and environmental field and technical services. The company has also expanded services into sustainability planning and helps businesses, government and nonprofits develop strategies to maximize the economic, social and environmental aspects of their business plans. For more information, visit www.KulshanServices.com.