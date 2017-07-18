Bellingham cybersecurity organization funds new Western scholarship

by ehamann

Filed on 18. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Computer science students studying cybersecurity at Western Washington University have the chance to get a new scholarship, thanks to a Bellingham organization.

The Cloud Security Alliance has given a gift to the Western Washington University Foundation that will award an annual $2,500 scholarship. The scholarship can go towards any costs related to educational expenses, including tuition, books and supplies.

The Cloud Security Alliance is an international organization based in Bellingham, and focuses on ensuring a secure cloud-computing environment. It offers research, education, certification and events related to security in cloud computing.