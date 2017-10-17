Bellingham dentistry office moves to new location
by ehamann
Filed on 17. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Aimee Werremeyer’s practice, Sweet Tooth Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, moved into its new location, at 4104 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, from its old location on Meridian Street in August. The new location is at the intersection with West Bakerview Road, adjacent to Bakerview Square.
The office is a new construction, built by general contractor Chad Fisher Construction, of Burlington.
Werremeyer’s practice offers general and cosmetic dentistry, and is welcoming new patients.
