Bellingham doctor honored as Idaho Pediatrician of the Year

06. Apr, 2017

Bellingham pediatrician Thomas Rand has been recognized as the Pediatrician of the Year of the Idaho chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Rand joined PeaceHealth Medical Group in September after 24 years of providing medical care and education in Boise.

Rand’s new practice is located at 4545 Cordata Parkway in Bellingham.

