Bellingham doctor honored as Idaho Pediatrician of the Year
by ehamann
Filed on 06. Apr, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Bellingham pediatrician Thomas Rand has been recognized as the Pediatrician of the Year of the Idaho chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Rand joined PeaceHealth Medical Group in September after 24 years of providing medical care and education in Boise.
Rand’s new practice is located at 4545 Cordata Parkway in Bellingham.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.