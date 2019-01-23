Bellingham engineer earns professional license

by ehamann

Filed on 23. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Wilson Engineering announced that Kenna Wurden-Foster recently passed the state exam to become a licensed Professional Engineer. Kenna will continue working on the design of systems for treatment of wastewater, drinking water and stormwater. Wurden-Foster earned a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Washington in 2014.

Wilson Engineering has provided civil and structural engineering services and land and hydrographic surveying throughout the Pacific Northwest since 1967. Its office is located at 805 Dupont St., Bellingham. FOr more information, call 360-733-6100 or visit www.wilsonengineering.com.