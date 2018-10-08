Bellingham financial advisers earn financial planner certification

by ehamann

Filed on 08. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Gabriel Twining and Justin Gross, two associate advisors at Bellingham’s Financial Plan Inc., recently earned their certified financial planner certification.

They earned the certificate through a two-year course of study and a six-hour comprehensive exam.

Financial Plan Inc now employs six certified financial planners, including four lead advisors and two associate advisors. Financial Plan is an independent, fee-only registered investment advisory firm in Bellingham. For more information, visit www.financialplaninc.com.