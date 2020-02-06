Bellingham financial advisor earns RICP designation

by mathewroland

Filed on 06. Feb, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

James Pyles with Wells Fargo Advisors at the Bellwether office in Bellingham has recently earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation. Pyles, who is the First Vice President – Investment Officer and who has spent the last 16 years as a financial advisor in Bellingham, earned the designation from the American College of Financial Services.

To earn the professional designation it requires three college-level courses, proctored exams, professional experience, and continued education, on a broad range of retirement topics. Topics such as Social Security claiming strategies, mitigation of risks to retirement income planning, the proper use of annuities, estate issues, health insurance, housing decisions and income taxation.

Pyles has also earned his has previously earned Certified Financial Planner designation. He can be contacted at 360-714-2763 or james.pyles@wfadvisors.com. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC.