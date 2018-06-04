Bellingham financial representatives honored with national award
by ehamann
Filed on 04. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Country Financial recently named Ryan Grams and Jamie Imus to its All American Team. Grams and Imus are financial representatives in the Country Financial Barkley Team, located at 3114 Newmarket St., Bellingham.
All American is awarded each year to agency managers and financial representatives who have excelled in identifying insurance products and financial solutions that fit the needs of their customers, and provide outstanding customer service.
