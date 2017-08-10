Bellingham Food Bank relocates satellite program
Bellingham Food Bank has moved the location of it Tuesday satellite food bank program starting Aug. 1. The satellite food bank is moving to Christ the King Community Church at 4173 Guide Meridian, from Cordata Elementary School. The Tuesday hours will remain 5:30-6:30 p.m. In a press release, food bank Executive Director Mike Cohen said that the new location is more convenient, as it is on a bus line, easy to find and offers lots of parking.
For more information about the Bellingham Food Bank, call 360-676-0392 or visit www.bellinghamfoodbank.org.
