Bellingham graphic novel, board game publisher hires industry veteran to head of board game division
by ehamann
Filed on 21. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Space Goat Productions has announced that Michael Murphey has joined the company as lead game designer and production manager. Murphey founded PlayGrim Games and iVerse Media, and is an industry veteran and entrepreneur in both the digital comic book and board game markets.
Murphey will oversee the final production stages of the company’s Evil Dead 2 and The Terminator board games, as well as future Space Goat Productions game launches, including The Howling.
Space Goat Productions is based in Bellingham and was founded in 2006 by CEO Shon C. Bury. The publishing division has produced commercial art with brands including Blizzard Entertainment, Marvel Comics and DC Entertainment. It recently also added a tabletop game division.
For more information, visit spacegoatpublishing.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.