Bellingham graphic novel, board game publisher hires industry veteran to head of board game division

by ehamann

Filed on 21. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Space Goat Productions has announced that Michael Murphey has joined the company as lead game designer and production manager. Murphey founded PlayGrim Games and iVerse Media, and is an industry veteran and entrepreneur in both the digital comic book and board game markets.

Murphey will oversee the final production stages of the company’s Evil Dead 2 and The Terminator board games, as well as future Space Goat Productions game launches, including The Howling.

Space Goat Productions is based in Bellingham and was founded in 2006 by CEO Shon C. Bury. The publishing division has produced commercial art with brands including Blizzard Entertainment, Marvel Comics and DC Entertainment. It recently also added a tabletop game division.

For more information, visit spacegoatpublishing.com.