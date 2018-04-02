Bellingham healthcare center hires director of nursing services

by ehamann

Filed on 02. Apr, 2018 in Contents, New Business, People On The Move

Shuksan Healthcare Center has hired Melissa LeVeque as director of nursing services. In her new role, LeVeque is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day organization of Shuksan’s nursing services.

Previously, LeVeque spent 12 years at a skilled nursing facility in Everett, eventually serving in the role of assistant director of nursing. LeVeque received her LPN from the University of Montana, then her RN from North Seattle Community College, then BSN from Western Governors University. Her MSN is in progress.

Shuksan Healthcare Center, part of Roe Family Facilities, is a 52-bed skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation facility in Bellingham.