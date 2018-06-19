Bellingham heating, A/C company gets new controller

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Nancy Chen has been hired to take over the controller/accountant position at Bellingham-based Feller Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.

After 20 years, Jacquee Larsen has retired as controller/accountant as of April 30. She remains as corporate treasurer of the company, and will in a consulting role during the transition period. Larsen has been crucial to the successful growth of the company since becoming part of the ownership team in 2002.

Larsen started her work life following her passion for horses and riding, working at stables in Scotland and Austria. After returning to Washington, she started working for Peoples Bank, gradually working up to the position of general ledger. After having kids, she took a part time position, and joined Feller because it offered a flexible schedule.

In her retirement, Larsen plans on staying active with gardening, volunteer work, babysitting grandchildren and, of course horse riding.

Feller Heating is located at 501 Virginia St., Bellingham. For more information, visit fellerheating.com.