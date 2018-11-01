Bellingham home care agency celebrates 35th anniversary

by ehamann

Home Attendant Care celebrated its 35th anniversary in October.

Home Attendant Care was founded in 1983 as the area’s first home-care agency. It now has offices in Bellingham and Burlington, and serves clients in Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties.

Its services range from a one-time transport home after an medical procedure to 24-hour hospice care.

Home Attendant Care was founded by Bruce Gearhart. Current director Debbie Gann started working there in 1997.

For more information, call 360-734-3849 or visit www.HomeAttendantCare.com.