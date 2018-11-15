Bellingham hotel making renovations, affiliates with Best Western Plus

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Hotel Bellingham, located off Interstate 5 near the Bellingham International Airport, is making millions of dollars in renovations and will become a Best Western Plus property.

New owners of the 132-room hotel are upgrading the furniture, televisions and bedding the rooms, as well as tripling the size of the fitness center, adding fire pits by the pool and replacing carpeting in the lobby and corridors. Renovations have begun and have an estimated completion date of Dec. 31.

Hotel Bellingham is located at 3985 Bennett Drive, Bellingham. For more information, call 360-676-7700 or visit www.hotelbellingham.com.