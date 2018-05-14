Bellingham hotel sold, under new management

by ehamann

Hotel Bellingham, located at 3985 Bennett Drive, which operated for many years as a Hampton Inn, has been bought by Today’s VI, LLC. Previously, Today’s VI purchased the Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel and Conference Center in 2004.

Providence Hospitality Partners of Denver is now managing Hotel Bellingham, and has also been managing Four Points Bellingham since 2004.

Dana Weber has been promoted to general manager of Hotel Bellingham.

Weber has been at Four Points for 12 years, serving the last five years as assistant general manager. He has 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Hotel Bellingham has 132 rooms and its Fox Hall has more than 3,700 square feet of meeting and event space. For more information, call Hotel Bellingham at 360-676-7700 or visit www.hotelbellingham.com.