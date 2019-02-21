Bellingham hypnotist and business owner releases book
A Bellingham hypnotist and business owner released a book earlier this month. Erika Flint launched “Can You Be a Hypnotist?” on Feb. 14.
The book addresses common misconceptions about hypnosis, explores the personality traits that hypnotherapists share, and features stories of people who left their careers to build a successful hypnotherapy practice.
Before Flint found hypnosis, she spent more than 10 years designing software in the tech industry. After embracing her new career, she founded Cascade Hypnosis Center for Training and Services.
