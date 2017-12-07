Bellingham included in final round of national energy saving competition

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Dec, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Bellingham is one of the top 10 finalists in a multi-year, national energy prize.

Finalists for the Georgetown University Energy Prize were announced in November.

The prize aims to harness the ingenuity and community spirit of towns throughout America by challenging them to rethink their energy use. The contest runs from 2013-2017 and includes 50 small and medium towns, cities and counties.

In Bellingham 10 partners, including Puget Sound Energy, Sustainable Connections and the City of Bellingham, came together bringing resources to make it easy for residents to access expert help and take simple steps to save energy.

This month, a judging panel will select the winning community.

At the end of 2016, the communities participating in the prize had collectively saved 11.5 trillion BTUs of energy, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 2.76 million metric tons — that’s the equivalent of taking one car off the road for every 30 minutes of the competition.

For more information about Bellingham’s participation, visit www.bellinghamenergyprize.com. For more information about the Georgetown University Energy Prize, visit www.guep.org.