Bellingham insurance agency celebrates 10th anniversary
by ehamann
Filed on 12. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
Nancy Leavitt is celebrating her 10th anniversary with American Family Insurance this April. Nancy Leavitt Agency, LLC, is located at 3031 Orleans St., Suite 202, Bellingham. The agency, through American Family Insurance, provides auto, home, business, life and other insurance. Leavitt employs a staff of four. Leavitt also gives back through her Quotes for Community campaign. Each June and December, Leavitt’s office donates $1 to a local charity for every quote issued during the month.
