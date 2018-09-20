Bellingham insurance agent celebrates 40th anniversary

by ehamann

Filed on 20. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Scott Richardson, Allstate agent and president of State Street Insurance, Richardson Agency Inc., is celebrating his 40th year in the insurance business this month.

Richardson started in the basement of the Bellingham Sears Store in 1978. Over the years, he was promoted to senior account agent, neighborhood office agent and then finally his own agency.

Richardson is a current ambassador for the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, previously served as chamber board chair and board member of Lydia Place.

Richardson’s insurance office is at 1901 North State St., Bellingham.