Bellingham insurance agent makes nonprofit campaign year-round
by ehamann
Filed on 19. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Nancy Leavitt of American Family Insurance is turning her Quotes for Community campaign, launched in 2015 as a twice-yearly event, into a monthly fundraiser in 2019. The program donates $1 for each quote requested. The donation is then matched by American Family Insurance.
A different charity will receive the donations each month.
In January, Skookum Kids was the beneficiary. In February, it is Meals on Wheels, March is Blue Skies for Children, and April is Whatcom Hospice Foundation.
To get a quote, call 360-733-3626 or visit https://agent.amfam.com/nancy-leavitt/wa/bellingham/3031-orleans-st/.
