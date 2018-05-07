Bellingham investment advisor firm hires planning associate

by ehamann

Filed on 07. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Sarah Arnold has joined Skyline Advisors as a financial planning associate. Arnold has nearly 20 years of experience managing operational, trading and client service functions. She worked in banking while earning a degree from Western Washington University, and has previously worked at AG Edwards, RBC Wealth Management and Salish Wealth Management. At Skyline Advisors, her primary duties include asset consolidation, operations and estate settlements.

Skyline Advisors is a locally owned and operated registers investment advisor providing money management and financial planning services. Its office is at 405 32nd St., Suite 201, Bellingham. For more information, visit www.myskylineadvisor.com.