Bellingham investment firm promotes associate vice president

Filed on 14. Dec, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

DA Davidson & Co. has announced it has promoted Christine Gary to the title of associate vice president, director of desktop solutions at the company’s wealth management group in Bellingham.

DA Davidson Wealth Management offers an array of financial products and services to individuals, families, businesses and institutions. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, it has corporate offices in Denver; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle and has more than 1,300 employees and offices in 24 states.

