Bellingham investment portfolio manager wins national award

by ehamann

Filed on 31. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Monem Salam, executive vice president and portfolio manager at Bellingham’s Saturna Capital, received the Islamic Relief USA Award in Sincerity. The Award was present at Islamic Relief’s USA 25th Anniversary Gala in Washington DC.

In his work with the organization, Salam has worked to bring greater awareness to its causes through his continued involvement in the community. He has led fundraising events and various initiatives to educate about the importance of helping the poor of vulnerable.

Islamic Relief USA was founded in California in 1993. It provides humanitarian aid to millions of people each year in the United States and around the world. For more information, visit irusa.org.

Saturna Capital Corporation was established in 1989 in Bellingham. It is a private, employee-owned investment adviser with $3.7 billion in assets under management. For more, visit http://saturna.com.