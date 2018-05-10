Bellingham IT company makes new hires

by ehamann

Litzia, LLC has hired two new employees its team.

William Ashinhurst was hired as a network technician and will provide computer network consulting, design and support. He has more than two years of experience, as an engineering technician in Seattle and a network administrator in Bellingham.

Nicole Cortines will serve as marketing assistant. Past projects include work for Microsoft and North Coast Credit Union. Cortines is currently working toward her bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing at Western Washington University.

Litzia was established in 2005. It specializes in small to medium sized businesses, and offers IT services, clud services, hardware and software solutions, security solutions and business collaboration solutions. For more information, visit Litzia.com.