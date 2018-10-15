Bellingham Kmart to close after Sears bankruptcy
by ehamann
Filed on 15. Oct, 2018 in Contents, News
Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Monday.
Sears Holdings operates both Sears and Kmart stores, and announced plans to close 142 stores. The Bellingham Kmart, located at 1001 East Sunset Drive, is reportedly among those stores.
Liquidation sales are to begin immediately, and stores are set to close before the end of the year. These closures are in addition to 46 closures already announced.
This story will be updated.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.