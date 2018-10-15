Bellingham Kmart to close after Sears bankruptcy

by ehamann

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Monday.

Sears Holdings operates both Sears and Kmart stores, and announced plans to close 142 stores. The Bellingham Kmart, located at 1001 East Sunset Drive, is reportedly among those stores.

Liquidation sales are to begin immediately, and stores are set to close before the end of the year. These closures are in addition to 46 closures already announced.

This story will be updated.