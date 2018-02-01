Bellingham law firm hires new associate
by ehamann
Filed on 01. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Carmichael Clark, PS announced that Esther Hyun has joined the firm as an associate. Hyun practices in the area of business, creditor debtor law and real estate. Hyun received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington State University, then graduated from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego.
Carmichael Clark has represented individuals, businesses and municipalities in Bellingham and Whatcom County for more than 100 years. Its office is located at 1700 D St., Bellingham.
