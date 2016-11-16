Bellingham law firm hires new attorney
Bellingham law firm Carmichael Clark, P.S. has brought on Catherine Moore as an associate. Moore practices in the areas of land use and real estate, water law, municipal law and civil litigation. She grew up in Bellingham and graduated from Sehome High School. She received two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Washington, and graduated from the UW law school this year.
