Bellingham law firms opens second location in Mount Vernon

Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, a Bellingham law firm, has opened a second office in Skagit County. The law firm serves clients in the areas of business, real estate, employment, estate planning and probate. The new office is located at 825 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon.

For more information about the firm, visit www.barronsmithlaw.com.