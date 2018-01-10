Bellingham law firms opens second location in Mount Vernon
by ehamann
Filed on 10. Jan, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
Barron Smith Daugert, PLLC, a Bellingham law firm, has opened a second office in Skagit County. The law firm serves clients in the areas of business, real estate, employment, estate planning and probate. The new office is located at 825 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon.
For more information about the firm, visit www.barronsmithlaw.com.
