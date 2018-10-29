Bellingham manufacturing company announces changes to leadership team

by ehamann

Chris Trout has been named president and CEO of Wood Stone Corporation. Current president Kurt Eickmeyer will transition to the newly-created role of chief relationship officer.

Trout is currently vice president of strategy at Henny Penny, Wood Stone’s parent company.

The leadership changes are a part of Wood Stone’s strategic plan, which focuses on the company’s culture and internal and external relationships. In his new role, Eickmeyer will be responsible for Wood Stone’s relationships with employees, customers, suppliers, community partners, industry organizations and thought leaders.

Wood Stone Corporation, a stone hearth and specialty commercial cooking equipment manufacturer based in Bellingham. It has more than 15,000 installations in more than 80 countries. It is owned by the Henny Penny Corporation, an Ohio-based food service equipment manufacturer.