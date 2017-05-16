Bellingham marketing firm expands, makes new hires
by ehamann
Filed on 16. May, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
PR Consulting, Inc. has hired Sarah Goodin as a social media manager. The Bellingham company now includes four professionals with a variety of public relations, marketing and design experience.
Goodin is a 2012 graduate of Western Washington University, and has experience in marketing and sales analysis.
Goodin is the third new hire for the company in the past year. Other hires are Matthew Anderson as content strategist and web developer and Thomas Stoneham-Judge as a graphic designer.
PR Consulting, Inc. was launched in 2009. It’s primary role is to help companies that don’t have a dedicated marketing team interact and engage with customers and clients.
For more information, visit pattirowlson.com.
