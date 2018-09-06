Bellingham mayor announces City Center Award winners

by ehamann

Filed on 06. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Bellingham Mayor Kelli Linville honored four businesses at the second annual City Center Awards Ceremony. The awards recognize some of the projects that have led to the revitalization of Bellingham’s city center.

Linville selects property owners, businesses and organizations for the awards based on the criteria of outstanding restoration, rehabilitation or renovation of an existing building; creating unique residential and commercial spaces within existing buildings; activating adjacent public spaces; and other actions that improve the quality of life in downtown Bellingham.

Award winners are as follows: Hamlet Hotel, 1220 Railroad Ave.; Co-op Bakery Cafe, 405 East Holly St.; Camber, 221 West Holly St.; Faithlife, 1313 Commercial St.

For more information, visit https://www.cob.org/services/arts/Pages/City-Center-Awards.aspx.