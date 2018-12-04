Bellingham medical clinic earns new accreditation

by ehamann

Filed on 04. Dec, 2018

Bellingham Advanced Medical Imaging has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography by the American College of Radiology. The gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is only awarded to facilities after a peer-reviewed evaluation by board certified physicians and and medical physicists. The assessment includes review of image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipments, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.

Bellingham Advanced Medical Imaging is located at 1344 King St., Suite 101, Bellingham. For more information, visit bamirad.com.