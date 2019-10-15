Bellingham Mixed Martial Arts’ to offer free, women’s only Jiu-Jitsu
by mathewroland
Filed on 15. Oct, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
The martial arts studio is offering a Women’s Only Jiu-Jitsu class every Saturday at 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm. The weekly 1.5 hour classes will be instructed by Penny McMahon and are free for all women in the community. The class encompasses self-defense techniques informed by live fighting experience. During the first week in October, 16 women participated. Bellingham Mixed Martial Arts’ is located at 2694 Roeder Ave, Ste 101.
