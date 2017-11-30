Bellingham moving company fined $37,000 for more than 400 safety violations

by ehamann

Filed on 30. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, News

By BBJ Staff

State regulators fined Bellingham-based Iron Man Movers and Storage Inc. $37,000 for violating federal and state transportation safety regulations, according to a press release from the state Utilities and Transportation Commission.

The commission found 432 violations during a routine safety investigation in September, the release said. Violations include failure to maintain cargo insurance, failure to complete required criminal background checks on its employees and using driver that had not been medically certified.

Drivers who are not medically certified are a risk because undocumented medical conditions could present serious safety concerns to the traveling public, according to the commission, and customers’ safety and belongings are put at risk when companies don’t carry enough insurance and hire workers without conducting criminal background checks.

The commission is the state’s watchdog agency in charge of enforcing consumer protection and safety regulations for more than 200 residential moving companies operating in the state. Movers are required to charge appropriate rates, carry proper insurance and keep vehicles maintained.