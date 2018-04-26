Bellingham nursing center appoints new admissions coordinator

by ehamann

Filed on 26. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Shuksan Healthcare Center has appointed Julie Lawson, BSN, RN, as its new admissions coordinator. In her new role, Lawson oversees all new resident admissions activities, including bed assignments, paperwork for incoming residents, and ensuring that benefits coverage meets policy standards.

Lawson has two decades of caregiving experience. She received her RN from Bellingham Technical College and her BSN from Western Governors University Washington. She also has plans to obtain a master’s degree in nursing.

Shuksan Healthcare Center, part of Roe Family Facilities, is a 52-bed skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation facility in Bellingham.