Bellingham nursing facility hires director of nursing

by ehamann

Filed on 11. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Mt. Baker Care Center has hired Catherine Thomas, RN, as director of nursing.

Thomas is responsible for overseeing the nursing staff, which includes approximately 40 licensed nurses and certified nursing assistants. Daily duties include conducting assessments of each resident’s care plan, collaborating with nursing and therapy teams to ensure that the facility’s care standards are met.

Thomas received her RN from Skagit Valley College. Prior to joining Mt. Baker Care Center, Thomas was a registered nurse at PeaceHealth St., Joseph Hospital in Bellingham.

Mt. Baker Care Center is owned and operated by Nightingale Healthcare, a healthcare management company based in Bellingham. The 70-bed center provides skilled nursing care, assisted living, post-acute medical and rehabilitation care, hospice care, home health care and rehabilitation therapy. For more information, visit mtbakercarecenter.com or call 360-734-4181.