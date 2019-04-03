Bellingham Office Depot to close
by ehamann
Filed on 03. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
By Emily Hamann
Office Depot in Bellingham is closing. The store, located in the Cordata Center at 4297 Guide Meridian, was advertising a store closing sale on April 3.
In an email, company communications specialist Shera Bishop confirmed that the store will shut its doors on May 18. This is part of a three-year strategic plan Office Depot announced in 2016, which includes closing down 300 stores, in addition to other cost-cutting efforts.
The Boca Raton, Florida-based company also owns OfficeMax, which also has a location in Bellingham.
“We will continue to serve our customers at the nearby OfficeMax store located at 1055 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham as well as online at officedepot.com,” Bishop’s statement said.
