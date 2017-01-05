Bellingham office interior store sells copy division
by ehamann
Filed on 05. Jan, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
A longtime retailer in downtown Bellingham has changed names and sold of of its divisions.
The store at 203 W. Chestnut St., formerly known as Blackburn Office Equipment is now called Blackburn Office Interiors and Design. The business sold its Sharp Copiers division to Copiers Northwest, Inc, which has a store in Bellingham. Now Blackburn Office Interiors and Design will focus on office interior products, including desk systems, sit/stand workstations, chairs and more.
For more information, visit www.blkbrn.com.
