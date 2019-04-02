Bellingham Ophthalmology practice to relocate

by ehamann

Filed on 02. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

A Bellingham ophthalmology practice is changing locations. Bellingham Bay Ophthalmology is moving to Barkley Village, from 1130 North Forest St., to 3125 Howe Place, Suite 101. The practice plans to be ready to see patients at the new office on May 28. It also plans on opening an optical shop in the summer.

Bellingham Bay Ophthalmology has two cataract surgeons and one oculoplastic surgeon. For more information, visit www.bellinghameye.com.