Bellingham pet funeral home awarded clean air award

by ehamann

02. Apr, 2019

Radiant Heart After-Care of Pets has been recognized for its clean air practices. The company was awarded a Partners for Clean Air Gold award from the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

The award recognizes business in Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties that demonstrate three consecutive years of compliance with air quality regulations, and employ clean air practices. Only 20 of the 490 businesses registered with the NWCAA receive the award.

Last year, Radiant Heart invested more than $100,000 in equipment to perform water cremation of deceased pets. Water cremation is estimated to have a 10th the carbon footprint of traditional cremation.

Radiant Heart After-Care for Pets is Whatcom County’s only pet-only funeral home. It is located at 801 W. Orchard Drive Suite 3, Bellingham. For more information, visit www.radiant-heart.net.