Bellingham photographer recognized with esteemed degree

by mathewroland

Filed on 20. Jan, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

Mark Turner, of Bellingham, has earned the Master of Photography degree from the Professional Photographers of America. Turner Photographics was founded in 1993 and is owned by Turner and Natalie McClendon.

The prestigious degree was announced in January and awarded to Turner for his unparalleled photographic creativity and technical skills demonstrated through competitions, higher education and service to the business. With more than 30,000 members, PPA recognized two additional photographers in Washington and a total of 92 nationwide.

“It’s the process of working 10 years toward this degree that makes you a better photographer both technically and creatively,” Turner said in a press release. “The recognition by competition judges who are among the elite in our profession is especially gratifying.”

His specialty is family portraits, large or small, in his studio, his portrait garden, or a location with significance to his customers. He enjoys incorporating props into the photoshoots such as family pets. He also does business portraits, headshots, real estate photography and garden photography for publishers.

Turner is the photographer and co-author of two books, “Wildflowers of the Pacific Northwest” and “Trees & Shrubs of the Pacific Northwest. For more information, call (360) 671-6851 or visit www.TurnerPhotographics.com