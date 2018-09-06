Bellingham photoshop relocates, under new ownership

by ehamann

Cate Reed has taken over ownership of Quicksilver Photo Lab from Jeff Daffron, who retired this summer.

Daffron opened Quicksilver in December 1986. Over the years he expanded the business from its beginnings as a custom black and white photo processing lab to a full-service retail, film and digital services business.

Reed began working at Quicksilver in 2011, and purchased the business in June. In addition to the new ownership, the business has also relocated. It is now located at 1417 – A Cornwall Ave., Bellingham.