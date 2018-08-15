Bellingham physical therapist earns specialist certification

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Bellingham Sports and Spine Physical Therapy Clinic has announced that Kim Polishchuk, PT, DPT, OCS recently earned the professional designation of orthopedic certified specialist.

The certification is granted by the American Physical Therapy Association and the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists.

Certification involves a rigorous examination process. Polishchuck is recognized for advanced knowledge, experience and skills in the practice of orthopedic, manual and neuromotor physical therapy, instrument augmented soft tissue mobilization and pain neuroscience.

There are eight specialties in which a physical therapist can be board certified. Around 9 percent of therapists in the country are board certified and just 5 percent of therapists in the country are orthopedic certified specialists.

Polishchuk grew up in Pittsburgh and currently works at Bellingham Sports and Spine Therapy Clinic in Bellingham. For more information, contact the clinic at 360-303-8044 or visit www.bsspt.com.