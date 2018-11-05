Bellingham Port enters new shipping service contract

by ehamann

The Port of Bellingham has entered into a new service contract with Ports America, which could mean international cargo vessels arriving at the Bellingham Shipping Terminal on a regular basis, according to a Port press release.

“This is a major turning point for the Bellingham Shipping Terminal,” Port Commission President Ken Bell said. “As the last Pacific Northwest seaport between the United States and Canada, it was only a matter of time before cargo operators recognized the Bellingham Shipping Terminal as a congestion-free alternative to the docks and terminals serving Vancouver and Seattle.”

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Ports America is the largest terminal operator and stevedore in the United States. Its current business includes more than 80 terminals in 42 ports in North America, handling containers, roll on/roll off cargo, general cargo and cruise line passengers.

Under the terms of the contract, Ports America will have exclusive stevedoring rights for certain types of steel, and inbound international forest products, metal/aluminum ingots, modules, oversized and project cargoes.

Much of the inbound cargo will be stored temporarily at the terminal before it is trucked to Canada.

The three-year service contract has options for two more three-year terms.