Bellingham Port switching to renewable energy

by ehamann

Filed on 05. Dec, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Port of Bellingham is switching entirely to energy from solar and wind sources, according to a Port press release. The Port signed onto Puget Sound Energy’s Green Direct program, which allows customers to buy electricity from renewable sources, rather than the usual mix, which includes goal and natural gas.

Under the Direct Green program, PSE gets commitments of 10,15 or 18 years from municipalities and businesses. This incentivizes developers to build new wind and solar facilities. The Port signed a 18-year agreement. The renewable electricity charge will consist of an initial fixed rate that will increase two percent annually over the term. This is predicted to be a cost savings for the Port, since standard electricity rates are forecast to increase by three percent each year.

Whatcom County, the City of Bellingham and Western Washington University have also enrolled in the program.