Bellingham Port switching to renewable energy
by ehamann
Filed on 05. Dec, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
The Port of Bellingham is switching entirely to energy from solar and wind sources, according to a Port press release. The Port signed onto Puget Sound Energy’s Green Direct program, which allows customers to buy electricity from renewable sources, rather than the usual mix, which includes goal and natural gas.
Under the Direct Green program, PSE gets commitments of 10,15 or 18 years from municipalities and businesses. This incentivizes developers to build new wind and solar facilities. The Port signed a 18-year agreement. The renewable electricity charge will consist of an initial fixed rate that will increase two percent annually over the term. This is predicted to be a cost savings for the Port, since standard electricity rates are forecast to increase by three percent each year.
Whatcom County, the City of Bellingham and Western Washington University have also enrolled in the program.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.