Bellingham radio station announces new location after successful fundraising campaign
by ehamann
Filed on 25. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Local community station KMRE 102.3 FM has announced a new location and nonprofit organization. It will now be broadcasting out of the Bellingham National Bank Building, 103 Holly ST., Suite B-4 in May. Daylight Properties and Bob Hall will sponsor the station’s new home.
The community raised more than $15,000 for the transition and new location, including a $5,000 donation from the Spark Museum.
KMRE had been broadcasting from the museum, but had to relocate due to space constraints. The station was asked to find a new home in November. As part of its relaunch, KMRE has formed a new non-profit organization, Kulshan Community Media, to take over the license and operate the station. KMRE is a nonprofit community radio station, home to more than 35 local shows produced by more than 60 volunteers. For more information, visit KMRE.org.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.