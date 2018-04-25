Bellingham radio station announces new location after successful fundraising campaign

by ehamann

Filed on 25. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Local community station KMRE 102.3 FM has announced a new location and nonprofit organization. It will now be broadcasting out of the Bellingham National Bank Building, 103 Holly ST., Suite B-4 in May. Daylight Properties and Bob Hall will sponsor the station’s new home.

The community raised more than $15,000 for the transition and new location, including a $5,000 donation from the Spark Museum.

KMRE had been broadcasting from the museum, but had to relocate due to space constraints. The station was asked to find a new home in November. As part of its relaunch, KMRE has formed a new non-profit organization, Kulshan Community Media, to take over the license and operate the station. KMRE is a nonprofit community radio station, home to more than 35 local shows produced by more than 60 volunteers. For more information, visit KMRE.org.