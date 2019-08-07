Bellingham ranks 17th in country for breweries per capita

by mathewroland

Filed on 07. Aug, 2019

Data from C+R research shows that Bellingham ranks 17th with the most breweries per 50,000 people. With data from more than 500 cities across the US, C+R has calculated that Bellingham has seven breweries per 50,000 people. Based on Google search volume data the most popular brewery in Bellingham was Wander Brewing. For the full list and more information you can visit https://www.crresearch.com/blog/which-cities-have-most-craft-breweries