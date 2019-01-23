Bellingham real estate agent awarded residential specialist designation

by ehamann

Carmen Andrew has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist Designation. Realtors who receive the designation have completed professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in real estate. Only 29,000 Realtors nationwide have earned the credential, which is awarded by the Residential Real Estate Council, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

Andrew is a broker with RE/MAX Whatcom County, and a member of the Whatcom County Association of Realtors. She is also a Certified Negotiation Expert and has 18 years of experience in the real estate industry. She works with the team Weitzel and Associates, and specializes in Whatcom and Skagit counties.